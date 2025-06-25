16-year-old charged in connection to armed robbery sprees near University of Minnesota

Rash of Dinkytown robberies has university students on edge

A 16-year-old boy was charged in a string of armed robberies around the Dinkytown neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Court documents show the teenager was charged with 10 felonies, including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect's arraignment is scheduled for July 2.

The juvenile petition says police responded to multiple armed robberies, with the first one being reported March 23 around 2:42 a.m near the University of Minnesota. Several other robberies were reported within minutes.

The suspect was arrested on April 4 after fleeing police in a stolen vehicle in an unrelated incident, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say the teen was wearing the same shoes as the suspect in the robberies. A handgun was also recovered from the vehicle which matched the weapon used in the robberies.

The juvenile petition says DNA from three people were found on the car's steering wheel. The major DNA profile was determined to match the suspect.

Back in March, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said three male juveniles and one female juvenile.

No other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on these cases, including video or doorbell camera recording, to submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Note: The above video originally aired on March 25, 2025.