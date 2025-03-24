Multiple armed robberies reported in Dinkytown area, University of Minnesota says

String of armed robberies reported in Dinkytown area, U of M says

String of armed robberies reported in Dinkytown area, U of M says

String of armed robberies reported in Dinkytown area, U of M says

The University of Minnesota is asking Dinkytown residents to be on the lookout for four males suspected of multiple armed robberies reported early Sunday.

According to the school, the reported robberies happened within a 30-minute span at the following locations in or near Dinkytown:

The intersection of 14th Avenue Southeast and Fifth Street Southeast

716 11th Ave. SE

627 10th Ave. SE

114 Washington Ave. NE

929 Fifth St. SE

The locations are off campus, but the school says the incidents involved campus community members

The four males are described as wearing black hoodies or sweatshirts and black masks, and one was allegedly armed.

Anyone who sees these individuals in the Dinkytown area is asked to call 911.

Data from Minneapolis police released earlier this year showed a 49% decrease in reported crimes in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood from the start of the school year through December 2024.