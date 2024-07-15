Watch CBS News
1 killed, 2 hurt in northeast Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in northeast Minneapolis Sunday night.

It happened on the 2500 block of Central Avenue Northeast around 9:45 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Police found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

Two other people with gunshot wounds were found about 2 miles away in a vehicle that had left the scene, police said. The man and woman were both taken to Hennepin Healthcare, but are expected to survive.

The shooting stemmed from "an altercation between several individuals who were known to each other," police said.

Officers arrested two women in connection to the shooting.

