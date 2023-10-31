Watch CBS News
Crime

1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn Park shooting
1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn Park shooting 00:38

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man is dead and another badly hurt after a shooting in Brooklyn Park.

Police say they rushed all their resources to the 7200 block of Zane Avenue North around 5 p.m. 

Investigators weren't able to chase down the two suspects, however. They're asking any witnesses to give them a call.

Six people have been shot and killed in the suburb so far this year, which is the most since police started tracking the data in 2020. 

EXTENDED: Brooklyn Park shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured 02:28

First published on October 31, 2023 / 10:22 PM CDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.