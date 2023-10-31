1 killed, 1 injured in Brooklyn Park shooting

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — A man is dead and another badly hurt after a shooting in Brooklyn Park.

Police say they rushed all their resources to the 7200 block of Zane Avenue North around 5 p.m.

Investigators weren't able to chase down the two suspects, however. They're asking any witnesses to give them a call.

Six people have been shot and killed in the suburb so far this year, which is the most since police started tracking the data in 2020.