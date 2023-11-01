Brooklyn Park shooting killed 16-year-old, another 16-year-old badly hurt

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police in Brooklyn Park now say the victim of a deadly shooting Tuesday night was a 16-year-old boy.

Another 16-year-old boy was badly hurt.

Muslimah Aldean lives at the intersection of 73rd and Zane Ave. where the shooting happened with her four children.

She moved all of them to a relative's house temporarily.

"We're afraid for our life," Aldean said. "My kids jump on the floor constantly."

She says the regular gunshots and constant sirens they hear have traumatized her children.

Aldean's teenage son, Quasim, says he was terrified Tuesday when he saw the large police response to the shooting.

"We don't feel safe whatsoever," Aldean said. "Not one bit. Can't even go out to the corner."

Officers have pinpointed the Aldeans' neighborhood as an area that needs extra resources and focus.

"Unfortunately, that area has been plagued with a high level of violence and we had officers that were actually in the area just down the block," said Brooklyn Park Police Inspector Elliot Faust. "We've put an incredible amount of effort into that specific area. We've made a lot of strides."

City crime data shows this is the second murder this year at that same intersection outside the Aldeans' home.

It's the sixth shooting this year within a couple of blocks, and there have been four aggravated assaults and a sexual assault there.

"We're thinking of moving soon because we don't want anything bad to happen to the kids," said Quasim Aldean. "I want to protect my siblings as much as possible."

Tuesday night was the city's sixth fatal shooting of the year. That's the most since they started tracking them in 2020.

If you know or saw anything, contact Brooklyn Park Police.