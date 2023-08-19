1 injured in boat collision on Lake Miltona
LAKE MILTONA, Minn. -- One person was injured after two boats collided on a central Minnesota lake Friday morning.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision involving two boats on Lake Miltona shortly before 11 a.m.
One of the boats had heavy windshield damage from the crash.
The crash involved two men - a 33-year-old from Clements, Minnesota and a 60-year-old from Minocqua, Wisconsin. It was not clear which man was injured in the accident, but the injury was minor.
The crash is under investigation.
