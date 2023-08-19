Watch CBS News
1 injured in boat collision on Lake Miltona

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKE MILTONA, Minn. -- One person was injured after two boats collided on a central Minnesota lake Friday morning.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a collision involving two boats on Lake Miltona shortly before 11 a.m.

One of the boats had heavy windshield damage from the crash.

The crash involved two men - a 33-year-old from Clements, Minnesota and a 60-year-old from Minocqua, Wisconsin. It was not clear which man was injured in the accident, but the injury was minor.

The crash is under investigation.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 9:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

