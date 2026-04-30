1 injured, 1 arrested after crash that barreled into CC Club in Minneapolis

One person was gravely injured and another arrested after a crash that also damaged an iconic Minneapolis dive bar on Thursday.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a Honda sedan and a Chevrolet SUV collided at the intersection of West 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue South just before 6:30 a.m.

The Honda then hit the CC Club, police said, while the Chevy ended up on the sidewalk.

WCCO

The driver of the Honda was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening wounds. Police did not mention any other injuries.

According to police, the Chevy's driver may have pointed a gun at the other driver before the crash, and possibly fired a shot.

"Investigators are working to determine the sequence of events that led up to the crash," police said. "At this time, the Honda driver's injuries do not appear to include a gunshot wound."

The Chevy's driver was arrested on suspicion of assault.