1 dead after truck crashes into guardrail on I-35 near Wyoming

WYOMING, Minn. -- One person is dead after a serious crash on I-35 in Chisago County.

Minnesota State Patrol say a Chevrolet truck was traveling south on I-35 near Viking Boulevard early this afternoon when it hit a guardrail and rolled into the left median. 

Both passengers in the vehicle were ejected, causing fatal injuries for one and sending the other to Regions Hospital.

August 12, 2022

