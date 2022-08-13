1 dead after truck crashes into guardrail on I-35 near Wyoming
WYOMING, Minn. -- One person is dead after a serious crash on I-35 in Chisago County.
Minnesota State Patrol say a Chevrolet truck was traveling south on I-35 near Viking Boulevard early this afternoon when it hit a guardrail and rolled into the left median.
Both passengers in the vehicle were ejected, causing fatal injuries for one and sending the other to Regions Hospital.
