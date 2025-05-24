Multi-vehicle crash near Milltown, Minnesota, kills 1 and injures 2, officials say

One person is dead and two more are injured after colliding with one another on Highway 35 South of 210 Avenue South of the village of Milltown, officials say.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred on Friday at approximately 3:24 p.m.

Officials say northbound traffic had slowed to allow for wildlife to cross the highway when a northbound pick up truck swerved to avoid rear ending the slowing traffic. Despite the driver's efforts, the pick up truck struck a vehicle, "glanced off" into southbound traffic where it struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, says the press release. The driver of the pick up truck was reported to have non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the rear ended vehicle was reported to have minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.