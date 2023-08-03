Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 injured in St. Paul shooting

By Pauleen Le

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is dead and another person is hurt after a shooting in St. Paul Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 90 block of Manitoba Avenue West just before 11 p.m., according to the city's police department.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the head. He died at the scene.

Another person was grazed by a bullet. They were hospitalized and should recover, police said.

The police department said it is doing everything it can to help find answers for a grieving family and neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said they're talking to witnesses and neighbors and ask anyone with information to call the police department.

This marks the 21st homicide of the year for the capitol city.  

