Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed in St. Paul stabbing after approaching home, knocking on door

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 29, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of July 29, 2023 01:20

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One man is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in the Highland Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Police say a 73-year-old man approached a home on the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street South around 9:30 a.m. There was an "altercation," police said, with the 59-year-old man who answered the door.

MORE NEWS: Jermaine Baker shot dead by Lazarus Burns in Dayton's Bluff domestic assault, charges say

The 73-year-old man had a stab wound to the leg, and a 59-year-old man had a stab wound to the torso when police arrived at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where the older man died. The younger man is expected to survive.

St. Paul Public Information Officer Mike Ernster said officers are still investigating what led up to the incident. He said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who encountered the 73-year-old man before he arrived on Bowdoin Street. 

There is no danger to the public, Ernster added. 

This is the 20th homicide of 2023.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 3:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.