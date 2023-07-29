Man killed in St. Paul stabbing after approaching home, knocking on door

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One man is dead and another is injured after a stabbing in the Highland Park neighborhood on Saturday morning.

Police say a 73-year-old man approached a home on the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street South around 9:30 a.m. There was an "altercation," police said, with the 59-year-old man who answered the door.

The 73-year-old man had a stab wound to the leg, and a 59-year-old man had a stab wound to the torso when police arrived at the scene. Both were taken to the hospital, where the older man died. The younger man is expected to survive.

St. Paul Public Information Officer Mike Ernster said officers are still investigating what led up to the incident. He said investigators are looking to speak with anyone who encountered the 73-year-old man before he arrived on Bowdoin Street.

There is no danger to the public, Ernster added.

This is the 20th homicide of 2023.