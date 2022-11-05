Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot still up for grabs for Saturday's drawing

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Hinckley
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Hinckley 02:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Powerball jackpot is reaching record territory at $1.6 billion.

If it holds after Saturday's drawing and someone wins the prize, it would be the largest lottery prize in history. The winner has the option to receive the prize spread over 29 years, or as a lump-sum payment of $782.4 million. 

It's been 39 straight drawings without a big winner, but some people have hit "smaller" prizes. A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley, and two Minnesotans won $50,000 prizes.

"When the jackpot is this high, you can definitely tell the difference, man," said Gas Plus #12 cashier Bill Kroeger on Thursday. "It's amazing how the atmosphere changes on a daily basis when there's a big jackpot, especially after numerous losers – not having a winner."

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase their chances, according to experts.

RELATED: What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The numbers will be drawn at 10 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Florida Lottery in Talahassee. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 5, 2022 / 10:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.