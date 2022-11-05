$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot still up for grabs for Saturday's drawing

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Powerball jackpot is reaching record territory at $1.6 billion.

If it holds after Saturday's drawing and someone wins the prize, it would be the largest lottery prize in history. The winner has the option to receive the prize spread over 29 years, or as a lump-sum payment of $782.4 million.

It's been 39 straight drawings without a big winner, but some people have hit "smaller" prizes. A $1 million ticket was sold in Hinckley, and two Minnesotans won $50,000 prizes.

"When the jackpot is this high, you can definitely tell the difference, man," said Gas Plus #12 cashier Bill Kroeger on Thursday. "It's amazing how the atmosphere changes on a daily basis when there's a big jackpot, especially after numerous losers – not having a winner."

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase their chances, according to experts.

RELATED: What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The numbers will be drawn at 10 p.m. CT on Saturday at the Florida Lottery in Talahassee.