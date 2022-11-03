$1M Powerball ticket sold in Minnesota, still no jackpot winner
HINCKLEY, Minn. -- No one is waking up a billionaire Thursday morning, but someone in Minnesota is a million dollars richer.
The Powerball jackpot is now approaching the world record, after there was no winner once again last night. A $1 million dollar ticket was sold in Hinckley, though.
The second-biggest Powerball jackpot ever -- $1.5 billion -- is now up for grabs on Saturday.
There have now been 39 straight drawings without a jackpot winner since the last one was hit on Aug. 3. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
