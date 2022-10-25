Tuesday marks 20 years since Wellstone crash

Tuesday marks 20 years since Wellstone crashget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday marks 20 years since a plane crash left a major mark on Minnesota's political history.
The crash claimed the lives of United States Sen. Paul Wellstone, his wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, three campaign staffers and two pilots.
It happened just 12 days before the 2002 election while Wellstone was running for a third term.
The plane went down in Eveleth, Minnesota. The crash site is a memorial now.
Take a virtual tour of Wellstone memorial site
Nearly two decades after his death, the family of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone is making sure all Minnesotans can visit his memorial and historic site.
A virtual, 3D tour is now available on the memorial's website, which allows users to navigate the space and learn about Wellstone's life.