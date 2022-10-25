Watch CBS News

Tuesday marks 20 years since Wellstone crash

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday marks 20 years since a plane crash left a major mark on Minnesota's political history.

The crash claimed the lives of United States Sen. Paul Wellstone, his wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, three campaign staffers and two pilots.

It happened just 12 days before the 2002 election while Wellstone was running for a third term.

The plane went down in Eveleth, Minnesota. The crash site is a memorial now.

 

Take a virtual tour of Wellstone memorial site

Nearly two decades after his death, the family of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone is making sure all Minnesotans can visit his memorial and historic site.

A virtual, 3D tour is now available on the memorial's website, which allows users to navigate the space and learn about Wellstone's life.

Click here for the full story.

