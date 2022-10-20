Sen. Paul Wellstone virtual memorial launches ahead of 20th anniversary of deadly plane crash
MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly two decades after his death, the family of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone is making sure all Minnesotans can visit his memorial and historic site.
A virtual, 3D tour is now available on the memorial's website, which allows users to navigate the space and learn about Wellstone's life.
He died in a plane crash in Eveleth in 2002, just twelve days before that year's elections. His wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, three staff members and two pilots were also killed in the crash.
