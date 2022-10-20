Watch CBS News
Sen. Paul Wellstone virtual memorial launches ahead of 20th anniversary of deadly plane crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly two decades after his death, the family of the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone is making sure all Minnesotans can visit his memorial and historic site.

A virtual, 3D tour is now available on the memorial's website, which allows users to navigate the space and learn about Wellstone's life.

Sen. Paul Wellstone Alex Wong/Getty Images

He died in a plane crash in Eveleth in 2002, just twelve days before that year's elections. His wife Sheila, daughter Marcia, three staff members and two pilots were also killed in the crash.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 3:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

