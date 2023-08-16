NEXT Weather Alert: Potentially severe storms in Twin Cities Wednesday night

NEXT Weather Alert: Potentially severe storms in Twin Cities Wednesday nightget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday's going to be sticky, windy and hot, and a NEXT Weather Alert is in effect for potentially severe storms arriving late in the evening.
The Twin Cities will see a high right around 90, with dew points in the 60s. Winds may reach speeds of 15-25 mph.
Northeastern Minnesota will have the best chance of seeing severe weather. Those storms should develop right around dinner time. The metro is at a marginal risk for severe weather later in the evening, after 8 p.m. The main risks with these storms will be wind and hail.
The National Weather Service has also issued an air quality alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke. The alert is in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday, and affects such areas as Bemidji, East Grand Forks, International Falls, Hibbing, Ely, Roseau, and the tribal nations of Red Lake and Leech Lake.
"Heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in the Northwest Territories of Canada is moving quickly across southern Manitoba and towards the Minn. border. The smoke is expected to reach northwest Minn. around noon on Tuesday. The smoke could reach as far south as Bemidji and as far east as Ely. The heaviest smoke will be across the northwest corner of the state. Winds across the region will become southerly by Wednesday morning and the smoke will quickly retreat," NWS reported.
On Thursday, temperatures cool down to the 70s, but winds will stay strong.
Temperatures rocket back to the 90s for the weekend and stay there into next week.