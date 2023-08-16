NEXT Weather Alert: Potentially severe storms in Twin Cities Wednesday night

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry morning conditions ahead of two rounds of expected storms

Pittsburgh Weather: Dry morning conditions ahead of two rounds of expected storms

Beautiful Tuesday followed by return to 90s, possible severe storms

Beautiful Tuesday followed by return to 90s, possible severe storms

More from CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 16, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 16, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Aug. 16, 2023

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On