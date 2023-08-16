Red-level air quality alert to be issued for large area of Minnesota later this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wildfire smoke from Canada has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue a red-level air quality alert for a large area of the state later this week.

According to the MPCA, an air quality alert will take effect at 12 a.m. Thursday and will run through 11 p.m. Friday for the entire state of Minnesota.

WEATHER NEWS: NEXT Weather Alert: Potentially severe storms in Twin Cities Wednesday night

Air quality is expected to reach a level unhealthy for everyone – the red category – in the areas of northeastern Minnesota and east-central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

In the rest of the state, air quality is expected to reach the orange category, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Air quality alert has been issued for all of MN until 11pm Friday. Smoke concentrations in the Red (Unhealthy for All) AQI category are expected across E MN + Orange(Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups) across W MN. In these concentrations expect to be able to see/smell smoke. #mnwx pic.twitter.com/ydVjuTI0Oi — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) August 16, 2023

The MPCA says smoke should begin to retreat and disperse Friday afternoon when winds turn to the south.

Residents in the impacted areas are urged by the MPCA to reduce vehicular travel on alert days and to avoid burning wood. Click here for more information.