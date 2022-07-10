Next Weather Alert: Multiple rounds of storms could turn severe Sunday

Next Weather Alert: Multiple rounds of storms could turn severe Sundayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sunday is a Next Weather Alert day due to the potential for a couple of rounds of severe weather.
The first round of storms was moving out of North Dakota toward northern Minnesota in the morning hours. Those storms were showing signs of weakening, but still have the potential to become severe as they move through.
The second round of storms is expected to pop up in northern Minnesota in the late afternoon, then rumble toward the Twin Cities. The metro is on the southern fringe of the highest risk area for this round of storms, which will mainly impact central and northern Minnesota.
The later storms will bring a small chance of tornadoes, as well as damaging wind and hail.
Once that round reaches the Twin Cities, it should clear quickly, and things will stay quiet overnight.
Sunday will also feature high dew points and hot temperatures, with a high of 90 in the Twin Cities.
There's a chance of morning showers on Monday, and more scattered storms north and northeast of the metro starting in the afternoon. We'll get a dry stretch midweek before things starts to heat up.
Severe thunderstorm warning in northern Minnesota
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties in northern Minnesota.
Polk, Pennington, Marshall, Walsh, Trail, Norman and Red Lake counties are under a warning until 8:30 a.m.
Several other counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until noon, including Becker, Beltrami, Clay, Clearwater, Hubbard, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk and Red Lake.