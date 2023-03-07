NEXT Weather: Quiet Tuesday, another big snowmaker possible later in the week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota will be drying Tuesday. Meanwhile, extended forecasts show the possibility for another big snow event later this week.

The weather system that dropped several inches of wet, heavy snow late Sunday and early Monday led to somewhat hazardous conditions on the roads. The Minnesota State Patrol responded to more than 200 crashes and spinouts statewide between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Tuesday will be quieter with mostly cloudy skies, but expect some slick spots to remain in areas during your commute. Enjoy a flake-free day, because it could be the only full day without snow this week.

Possible NEXT Weather Alerts later this week

Light snow is possible Wednesday, but the two days we're looking at are Thursday and Friday: Due to the possibility of heavy accumulation, NEXT Weather Alerts may be issued.

Temperatures will continue to stick into the high to mid 30s most of the week.