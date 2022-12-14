NEXT Drive Alert: Ongoing winter storm causes challenging morning commute

Watch CBS News

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Snow tapering off, but some roads still slick in metro
MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Drive Alert has been issued for Wednesday as a multi-day storm continues to coat Minnesota's roads.

The morning commute could get very messy. Southern Minnesota aside, nearly all of the state's major highways are partially or completely covered, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. MnDOT's 511 map also showed at least 20 crashes in the metro before 5:30 a.m.

WCCO's Beret Leone spent Wednesday morning in the NEXT Weather Tracker checking out the roads. She reports plenty of slick spots, particularly on highway on and off ramps.

MORE: School closings and delays

Overnight, rain in the Twin Cities transitioned into snow, drowning the roadways in a slushy mix. The snow is expected to continue through the morning hours before a dry period begins. The metro will see some melting during that timeframe, which could make for a challenging evening commute, too.

 

By Shayla Reaves
WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

