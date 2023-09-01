Your complete guide to Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair

Your complete guide to Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fairget the free app
Friday is Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair!
The FAA Livestock Show kicks off Friday and runs through Labor Day. You can also catch the 4-H Fashion Revue Show, the Last Chance Forever Bird Show, and learn all there is to know about goats!
Music At The Fair
The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Grandstand with special guest Lawrence. Tickets are $77 and up. The show starts at 7 p.m.