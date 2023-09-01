Watch CBS News

Your complete guide to Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair

get the free app
  • link copied

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CBS News Live
CBS News Minnesota Live

Friday is Day 9 at the Minnesota State Fair!

The FAA Livestock Show kicks off Friday and runs through Labor Day. You can also catch the 4-H Fashion Revue Show, the Last Chance Forever Bird Show, and learn all there is to know about goats!

Click here to see the entire daily guide from the state fair for Friday, Sept. 1.

Music At The Fair

The Jonas Brothers will be performing at the Grandstand with special guest Lawrence. Tickets are $77 and up. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Grandstand Schedule | Free Entertainment Schedule

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.