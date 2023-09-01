State Fair Best Awards recognize newcomers and fair staples

What makes a State Fair booth one of the best?

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Fair has recently released the winners of the 2023 Best Awards, which recognize outstanding vendors.

This year's list featured both newcomers and longtime fair staples.

O'Gara's at the fair is situated at Cosgrove and Dan Patch, right by the fair entrance.

"Good seating, lots of seating for everybody to enjoy," said Zack Westermann from Miltona.

For many, it's a regular stop each year.

"Every time you come here, it's quick, it's so much fun. It's a great atmosphere," said Alex Claeson from Eagan.

That's why it was recognized with an award, for being one of the best at the fair.

"It's well deserved," said Sarah Westermann from Otsego.

"Flew back for the Minnesota State Fair, had to stop at O'Garas," said Elizabeth Pritchard, who now lives in Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Good food, good beer, centrally located for all the good food around the area," said Zack Westermann.

"It's a good place to sit, good food, good beer, you have a lot of places around us," said Sarah Westermann.

Some return each year for their favorites.

"Lemonade grape Red Bull slushie," said Pritchard.

Best Awards winners are picked by State Fair officials. Factors that weigh in include customer service, value, presentation and just having a great product.

When it comes to different, Afro Deli checks that box.

"It's been like a dream coming true," said Abdirahman Kahin, Owner and CEO of Afro Deli.

Kahin tried for years to bring his African cuisine to the fair. Now with four brick-and-mortar restaurants and a larger crew, Afro Deli got the green light.

"The fair, it's all about bringing something different, something that people have never tasted, like sambusa, like Somali spicy tea. Nobody has something close to that," said Kahin.

Kahin and Afro Deli won the award in just their first year at the fair.

"It was a big surprise to win for the first year, but we did a lot of work," said Kahin. "We have a great turnout. People keep coming back."

In fact, Kahin said next year, they hope to get a bigger booth to accommodate their popularity.

He hopes to continue to bring that Minnesota Spice to the fair for years to come.