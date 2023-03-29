Heavy police presence outside Cannon Falls residence, shelter in place issued due to "possible armed suspect"get the free app
CANNON FALLS, Minn. -- There's a heavy police presence outside a Cannon Falls residence Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting in an "on-going situation" in the city, and a shelter in place has been issued for the area of the incident, which is the 300 block of First Street North.
This is a developing story. Follow updates below.
VIDEO: Sky4 aerial footage of Cannon Falls standoff
Cannon Falls Police: Woman shot, suspect is 25-year-old man
Cannon Falls police released more information on the incident.
According to police, a 26-year-old woman was shot and is now at a level one trauma center.
Police say they've established a perimeter around the residence where they believe the suspect, a 25-year-old man, is inside.
"There is no threat to the general public at this time but residents are encouraged to remain inside and secure their home until the suspect has been located," police said.
An emergency response team is on the scene assisting in contacting the suspect.
Stick with WCCO for the latest updates.
Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says there's a "possible armed suspect"
In the shelter in place alert issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, there's a "possible armed suspect" in the incident.
Goodhue County Sheriff's initial info:
"The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office is currently assisting with an on-going situation within the City of Cannon Falls. We have issued a shelter in-place for the area of the incident. We ask the public to avoid the area of the 300 block of 1st Street North in the City of Cannon Falls. All situational updates will be communicated by the lead agency, the Cannon Falls Police Department."