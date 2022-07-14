Police fatally shoot man during standoff in south Minneapolis

Police fatally shoot man during standoff in south Minneapolisget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis fatally shot a man Thursday morning, ending an hourslong standoff that began when a woman reported a man trying was trying to shoot into her apartment through the wall.
Police fatally shot a man during a standoff in a south Minneapolis apartment Thursday morning, a department spokesperson confirmed.
Minneapolis Police Department public information officer Garrett Parten said authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him around 4:30 a.m. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Police said the standoff began around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when a mother with two young children reported a man was trying to shoot into their apartment through the wall.
On arrival, officers heard more shots. Police evacuated the woman, her children and other residents.
Officers then began negotiating with a man who had isolated himself inside an apartment. Throughout the night, they attempted to contact the suspect by phone, brought his parents to the scene and used loudspeakers to instruct him to leave the apartment.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the police shooting.
Authorities have been at an apartment on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South since about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire, and heard more gunfire on arrival.
Police said they were focused on one individual inside the apartment. Residents were evacuated and police asked people to avoid the area.
MINNEAPOLIS – Negotiators are still working Thursday morning to safely end a standoff situation that began Wednesday night in Minneapolis.
Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South at about 9:34 p.m. – and arrived to the sound of more gunfire.
Officers from all over Minneapolis were soon called in to help evacuate nearby residents from the area.
Police say the "focus is now on one individual inside an apartment," and they are asking for people to stay away from the area. There were no reported injuries as of late Wednesday night.