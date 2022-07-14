Watch CBS News
Crime

Minneapolis SWAT team, negotiators working to end apartment standoff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 13, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of July 13, 2022 01:23

MINNEAPOLIS – Negotiators are working to safely end a standoff situation Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South at about 9:34 p.m. – and arrived to the sound of more gunfire.

10p-vo-mpls-shots-fired-wcco1opa.jpg
CBS

Officers from all over Minneapolis were soon called in to help evacuate nearby residents from the area.

Police say the "focus is now on one individual inside an apartment," and they are asking for people to say away from the area. There are no reported injuries as of late Wednesday night.

Check back for more updates in this developing story.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 11:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.