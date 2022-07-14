Minneapolis SWAT team, negotiators working to end apartment standoff

MINNEAPOLIS – Negotiators are working to safely end a standoff situation Wednesday night in Minneapolis.

Police say officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment building on the 900 block of 21st Avenue South at about 9:34 p.m. – and arrived to the sound of more gunfire.

CBS

Officers from all over Minneapolis were soon called in to help evacuate nearby residents from the area.

Police say the "focus is now on one individual inside an apartment," and they are asking for people to say away from the area. There are no reported injuries as of late Wednesday night.

Check back for more updates in this developing story.