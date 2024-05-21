The best ranges in 2024 can be controlled with your phone

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung, MayTag

If your oven or range can't maintain a constant temperature, or you miscalculate how much time is needed to perfectly cook something, maybe it's time for an upgrade. Many of the latest ranges are super smart, so you can control them with your smartphone. This gives you easy access to new recipes and guides you through the cooking process to ensure everything you prepare is perfect.

Some of these models even serve as a convection oven or air fryer. So, not only can your food be healthier, it can also take less time. Here some of the very best ranges currently available. They come in three main styles -- freestanding, slide-in or built-in. Freestanding units are the easiest to install, but you should choose a unit that best fits your kitchen space.

Pro Tip: While the term oven and range is often used interchangeably, an oven is technically the enclosed cooking space within a range where you roast, broil or bake your food. A range consists of both an oven and stovetop in one unit. If an appliance is referred to as an oven range or range oven, it's just a standard range. When shopping for a range, choose between a gas or electric model, based on how your kitchen is already wired.

What is the best range in 2024?

Our in-house team of appliance experts have curated this roundup of the best ranges currently available. These include gas and electric options, some of which are smart appliances. And some offer convection and air frying capabilities. Any of these options will make a great addition to your kitchen, improve its aesthetic and make food prep easier.

Whatever your kitchen appliance or cooking needs, we've got you covered with our expertly curated roundups of the best refrigerators of 2024, best dishwashers in 2024, best microwaves for 2024, best air fryers in 2024, best propane grills of 2024, best smart grills for 2024, best charcoal grills in 2024 and best wood-pellet grills in 2024.

Best range overall: Samsung Bespoke smart slide-In induction range



Samsung

Model number: NSI6DB990012AA | Gas/electric: Electric | Style: Slide-in | Dimensions: 29 15/16 inches x 36 1/4 x 37 inches (adjustable height) | Convection capabilities: Yes | Air fry capabilities: Yes | Smart capabilities: Yes | Cooktop: 4 burners | Oven space: 6.3 cu. ft. | Color options: Stainless steel or while glass | Special features: Air sous vide capable, steam and self-clean, ambient egde lighting, auto open door | Energy Star certified: Yes

We're huge fans of Samsung's Bespoke kitchen appliance collection. Since they're higher-end, they're chock full of useful features, including smart capabilities designed to make every aspect of your cooking and food preparation easier, faster and more efficient. Plus, these appliances will upgrade the look for your kitchen.

This one has a matching refrigerators, microwave and dishwasher. You can choose between an elegant stainless steel or white glass color. Using the range's built-in, 7-inch LCD display (or your smartphone), you can control the range, get personalized recipe recommendations and even see who's at your front door if you also have a compatible video doorbell.

Thanks to the oven's internal camera and ambient lighting, you can check on meals anytime -- or even create customized mood lighting in your kitchen. The range comes with a Samsung Care+ 2-year plan for just $1 extra. Free shipping is included, but installation and haul away of your old range will cost extra. The cooktop includes four, 7-inch independent burners, but two can be synced and two can be used as a single 11-inch burner for extra-large pots or pans. We also love that this range can serve as a convection oven and air fryer. Because this range is Energy Star certified, over time you could save money on your electric bill.

You can purchase this range outright for $2,399 or finance it for $99.96 per month for 24 months. To save money, Samsung offers additional discounts if you purchase two, three or four eligible appliances at the same time, plus an extra $100 off if your multi-appliance bundle includes a Bespoke refrigerator. You can save even more (up to 35% off) if you qualify for the Samsung Offer Program.

Best smart range: LG Studio InstaView slide-in range with ProBake convection and air fry



LG

Model number: LSGS6338N | Gas/electric: Gas | Style: Slide-in | Dimensions: 26.87 x 29.87 x 37.25 inches | Convection capabilities: Yes | Air fry capabilities: Yes | Smart capabilities: Yes (ThinQ app) | Cooktop: 4 burners | Oven space: 6.3 cu. ft. | Color options: Stainless steel, white | Special features: ProBake convection, air sous vide, self cleaning, InstaView door

Whether you get just this LG Studio range or a handful of LG smart gear (including TVs), all can be controlled using the same ThinQ smartphone app. Right now, when you buy this range for $2,599 (which is $400 off), LG is throwing in an extra year limited warranty (a $185 value).

The range offers 6.3 cubic feet of cooking space, a large window on the door, and features LG's ProBake convection with air fry and air sous vide features. It's also easy to clean. Choose between a beautiful white or stainless steel color, either of which will enhance the look of your kitchen. The matching LG Studio 1.7 cu. ft. over-the-range convection microwave oven with air fry is also available for $849 ($100 off).

We're huge fans of this range's five cooktop burners that are designed to simplify meal prep and save you time. Since the oven part of this range has the heating element on the back wall, it's able to offer optimal and consistent heat distribution, so with the help of the ThinQ smartphone app, you'll be cooking like a pro in no time.

Best budget range: GE 30" free-standing gas range



Wayfair

Model number: JGBS10DEMBB (black), JGBS10DEMWW (white) | Gas/electric: Gas | Style: Freestanding | Dimensions: 46.25 x 30 x 28.75 inches | Convection capabilities: No | Air fry capabilities: No | Smart capabilities: No | Cooktop: 4 burners | Oven space: 4.8 cu. ft. | Color options: Black, white | Special features: 18,00 BTU broil burner output, 37,000 total BTU output

If you're looking for a new range that looks great, but that's extra affordable, this GE 30-inch, free-standing gas model is a great option. It lacks smart capabilities, convection and air-frying capabilities, but it does provide 4.8 cubic feet of oven space, along with four cooktop burners. In all, you get 37,000 BTU of cooking power.

On Wayfair, this GE range is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, based on more than 1,000 reviews. From an interior light to baking and broiler capabilities, two interior racks and sealed burners, this range offers the core features needed to meet the cooking, baking and broiling needs of a typical household.

Each of the four burners feature heavy-duty grates. We also like that the interior oven space features a smooth surface which makes manual cleaning much easier. As you'd expect, Wayfair also sells the matching refrigerator, dishwasher, range hood and microwave, so if you're looking to update all of your major kitchen appliances, you can ensure everything matches perfectly.

Best value range with convection and air fryer: Maytag freestanding range with air fryer and basket



Maytag

Model number: MGR7700LZ | Gas/electric: Gas | Style: Freestanding | Dimensions: 30 x 48 x 28 inches | Convection capabilities: Yes | Air fry capabilities: Yes | Smart capabilities: No | Cooktop: 5 burners | Oven space: 5 cu. ft. | Color options: Stainless steel | Special features: Edge-to-edge cast iron grates, dishwasher safe air fry basket, hidden bake element, adjustable height, LED control panel

Falling into the mid-priced range, this Maytag is a freestanding model that bakes and broils, plus serves at a convection oven and an air fryer. You can use the included oven air fry basket to air fry your favorites and then toss it in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. Plus, using the convection oven capabilities, you can roast or bake multiple dishes at the same time.

One of our favorite features is that the cooktop includes five burners, with edge-to-edge iron grates that are dishwasher safe. A griddle is sold separately. Plus, the stainless steel is designed to be fingerprint-resistant. The range's oven is controlled using a digital panel, while the burners are controllable using independent knobs. The range does not offer smart capabilities.

This Maytag range has an optional matching microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Right now, you can purchase the four appliance set from Lowe's for just $2,067, which represents an $810 (28% savings).

Best double-oven range: LG 7.3 cu. ft. double-oven electric range with ProBake and convection

LG

Model number: LDE4413ST | Gas/electric: Electric | Style: Freestanding | Dimensions: 29 x 30 x 47 | Convection capabilities: Yes | Air fry capabilities: No | Smart capabilities: No | Cooktop: 4 burners (cooking elements) | Oven space: 4.3 cu. ft. (lower oven), 3 cu. ft. (top oven) | Color options: Stainless steel, black stainless steel | Special features: Double oven, 12+ oven modes, self cleaning, wide view window on doors

For foodies, having access to a double oven allows for more foods to be prepared at once -- at different temperatures and for different cooking times. This electric range also offers LG's ProBake convection cooking capabilities, but does not air fry or have smart capabilities.

What you get is a four-element cooktop, along with a 3 cu. ft. top oven and a 4.3 cu. ft. bottom oven, each with separate controls. When you purchase this range directly from LG, you can get a bonus two-year protection plan for just $1 more (a $104 savings) or a three-year protection plan for just $20 (a $110 savings).

At the moment, this range is $500 off its usual $1,699 price, but if you purchase the matching LG front control dishwasher with QuadWash at the same time, you can get it for $599 (which is an additional $300 off). The matching 27-cubic-foot smart counter-depth MAX French door refrigerator is also on sale for $1,599, which is a whopping $900 off, so now's the perfect time to give your kitchen an appliance makeover and save big money.

Discover all of the best appliances for your home by staying up-to-date on all of our appliance coverage, which includes how and were to find the best deals on whatever you need, when you need it.