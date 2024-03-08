Grab your party hat! Save on Nintendo games during Mario Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Nintendo

Unless you're a Nintendo gamer, you might not be familiar with Mario Day. Nintendo gamers and retailers around the world pay homage to the world's most famous video game character -- Mario. And it's on this day you'll discover huge discounts on popular Nintendo games.

Be sure to mark your calendar, because Mario Day 2024 takes place Sunday, March 10. The good news is, retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart have started celebrating Mario Day early, so many popular games are already on sale.

Score big savings on Nintendo games now for Mario Day

Our team of in-house gamers and expert shoppers have curated this list of impressive Mario Day discounts that'll allow you to score big savings on the Nintendo games you want the most. This is the perfect time to expand your game library, with titles like "Super Mario Bros. Wonder," "Super Mario RPG" or "Mario vs. Donkey Kong" -- all of which our gaming experts have reviewed and loved.

For more help choosing the best Nintendo Switch games, check out our recently updated coverage of the five best Nintendo Switch games you can play right now. Meanwhile, if you need additional controllers to play your favorite multi-player games, we've got you covered with the latest info on the eight best handheld video game controllers for 2024.

'Super Mario Bros. Wonder' (Nintendo Switch): $48 (save $12)

Nintendo

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is without a doubt the best Nintendo Switch game released in the past few years. It captures everything gamers love about the Super Mario Bros. franchise, but features an all-new and original adventure.

Get ready to experience the type of graphics, sound and non-stop fun that only the Nintendo Switch gaming console can provide. To celebrate Mario Day 2024, Walmart has cut the price of this bestselling game by $12, so you can order it right now for $48. Amazon has also cut the price, to $50.

If your a Mario fan and plan to add only one game to your Nintendo Switch collection this year, this is definitely the game you want.

'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' (Nintendo Switch): $40 (save $20)

Nintendo

Out of all the exciting games on the Nintendo Switch, "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is one of best high-action, multi-player racing game you can get. It's also one of the most popular Switch games of all time.

This is one of the few games that people of many ages and skill levels can play together, but it's also just as fun and whimsical in single-player mode.

If you haven't yet added "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" to your game library, what are you waiting for? To celebrate Mario Day 2024, you can snag this game for $20 off at Best Buy and purchase it for just $40.

Because it's a digital download, once you purchase the game, you can download it directly to your Switch and start playing in minutes. Over at Walmart, a physical copy of the game is on sale for $48.

Head over to Amazon to snag "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" and the "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pack" for the special bundle price of $65. That's 24% off the usual price of $85.

'Super Mario RPG' (Nintendo Switch): $45 (save $15)

Nintendo

The world's most popular plumber -- Mario -- has starred in all sorts of video games. "Super Mario RPG," is his first foray into the RPG genre on the Switch.

Nintendo has remade the 1996 classic "Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars" for the Nintendo Switch, and it's become a bestseller. The new game has updated graphics and some improved gameplay mechanisms, while keeping all of the classic dialogue and story of the SNES original.

Even if you're not a fan of traditional RPGs, don't write off "Super Mario RPG." It's more reminiscent of a lighthearted Pokemon game with constant exploration, rather than, say, a more elaborate Final Fantasy-type game with complex mechanics and dark storylines.

The game requires a fair amount of reading, so younger players may find it less satisfying than more traditional action-adventure hybrids. But older gamers who have more patience and a willingness to explore will love it.

Celebrate Mario Day 2024 by adding this game to your collection for just $45. That's $15 off, but only for a limited time when you shop at Walmart.

'Super Mario 3D World' (Nintendo Switch): $50 (save $10)

Nintendo

This game features two separate Mario-based adventures, and right now, Amazon and Walmart are selling it for $10 off, which brings the price of this game down to $50.

In "Super Mario 3D World," each character has a distinct play style. But whichever character you control, you'll find yourself dashing and climbing your way through dozens of colorful courses, with the goal of collecting green stars and power-ups along the way. Play alone or grab a few friends and have them join in on the fun.

This colorful action-oriented game is rated "E" for everyone, so it's suitable for players of all ages.

'Super Mario Maker 2' (Nintendo Switch): $45 (save $15)

Nintendo

Shigeru Miyamoto is one of the most famous video game designers in the world. He's the genius behind countless Nintendo classics, including those in the Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong and Legend of Zelda series. He's been referred to as "he godfather of gaming, which is a title he's certainly earned.

But if you have aspirations to follow in his footsteps and create your own Super Mario Bros. adventures, now you can -- and you don't need an advanced degree in programming or game development to do it.

With "Super Mario Maker 2," just about anyone can create their own side-scrolling Super Mario adventures and then play them and share them with friends. Plus, you can play a nearly limitless number of side-scrolling Super Mario courses anytime and anywhere.

Start with the more than 100 built-in courses in the single-player story mode, which is a new Mario adventure that unleashes the creative potential of Super Mario Maker 2. Then, start breaking the rules as you use a wide range of parts, tools and customization options to create the side-scrolling Super Mario courses you've always dreamed about.

'Super Mario Party' (Nintendo Switch): $52 (save $8)

Nintendo

There's no better way to celebrate Mario Day 2024 with your friends than to play "Super Mario Party."

This is a classic and extremely popular multi-player game suitable for all ages. Whether you're playing with family members or friends, you're sure to have a fun and challenging time.

Up to four players will use Joy-Con controllers in clever ways across 80 wild and challenging mini games. Some are all-out free-for-alls, others are two on two, or even one on three challenges. You can also set up a private room and play your favorite mini games and enjoy some competition with friends online via the Nintendo Switch Online service.

Head over to Best Buy right now and save $8 on this classic Nintendo Switch game. It's on sale for just $52, but only for a limited time.

'Mario Golf: Super Rush' (Nintendo Switch): $58 (save $2)

Best Buy

Some golf simulation games, like EA Sports' "PGA Tour," are rather complex and require a strong knowledge of golf and PGA players. That's not the case with "Mario Golf: Super Rush." This is more a whimsical and cartoon-style golf game that people of all ages will enjoy.

Play alone or against up to three other players, each of whom will control one of 16 popular characters, such as Mario, Peach, Yoshi or Luigi. The game features multiple modes, like speed golf and battle golf, as well as an original adventure mode.

At Best Buy, you can get this game for $58. While this is just $2 off its regular price, this is a fun-filled game that offers a great way to celebrate Mario Day (or any day of the year) with friends.

'Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope' (Nintendo Switch): $20 (save $20)

UbiSoft

Select a team of three characters from a roster of nine and then embark on an epic journey through the galaxy.

Your goal is to rescue the Sparks, who ultimately provide your character with unique powers needed to win battles.

This game was developed by UbiSoft, not Nintendo, but it features popular characters from the Super Mario Bros. games.

Right now, the game is on sale at both Best Buy and Amazon for just $20 -- which is half off.

'Luigi's Mansion 3' (Nintendo Switch): $40 ($20 off)

Nintendo

In this spooky action-adventure, Luigi gets invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, he'll need to conquer his fears to save them. Wherever Luigi goes, the area is inundated with ghosts.

He'll need to slam, blow away and vacuum up the spooks with his Poltergust G-00 contraption. Luigi will join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous bosses found at the end of each floor.

"Luigi's Mansion 3" is a fun single-player game, but it's even more exciting when played in multiplayer story mode, or the "scarescraper" mode that supports up to eight players.

Just in time for Mario Day 2024, you can buy this game, which stars Mario's best pal Luigi, for 15% off and pay $51 on Amazon. Meanwhile, Walmart has this game on sale for just $40 -- that's $20 off its usual $60 price.



