How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards live tonight

Now that the 2024 award season is in full swing, it's time for music's biggest night. The 2024 Grammy Awards are here and the list of nominees and performers read like the ultimate playlist of the best the music industry has to offer.

Keep reading to find out when and how to watch this year's Grammy Awards live, who's hosting the big show, who's nominated, who's presenting and whether or not you'll get a chance to see the music and sports world's hottest couple, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, in the audience.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT). The Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

Where is the 2024 Grammy Awards being held?

The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

Who's hosting the 2024 Grammy Awards?

For the fourth consecutive year, Emmy Award-winning comedian and former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah returns to host the festivities. Noah, who is a producer on the 2024 Grammy Awards, is also a nominee at this year's Grammy Awards. The South African funnyman is up for Best Comedy Album for his album "I Wish You Would", which is the album version of his 2023 Netflix special by the name.

Who's nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Some of the nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards include:

SZA (R&B artist), 9 nominations

Phoebe Bridgers (indie singer-songwriter), 7 nominations

Serban Ghenea (audio engineer and mixer), 7 nominations

Victoria Monét (R&B/pop artist), 7 nominations

Jack Antonoff (rock singer-songwriter, record producer), 6 nominations

Jon Batiste (jazz singer-songwriter, bandleader), 6 nominations

Boygenius (indie band), 6 nominations

Brandy Clark (country singer-songwriter), 6 nominations

Miley Cyrus (pop singer-songwriter), 6 nominations

Billie Eilish (pop singer-songwriter), 6 nominations

Olivia Rodrigo (pop singer-songwriter), 6 nominations

Taylor Swift (pop singer-songwriter), 6 nominations

Who's performing at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Travis Scott are all set to perform live at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Joni Mitchell is also scheduled to perform.

How to watch the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage

If you don't want to miss a single moment of music's biggest night, you'll want to tune in to the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet coverage. Live From E!: Countdown to the Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) on the E! TV channel.

While pop star Taylor Swift is scheduled to attend the 2024 Grammy Awards, boyfriend Travis Kelce confirmed on "The Pat McAfee Show" he won't be able to attend the Grammys to support Swift and her six Grammy nominations this year. Travis Kelce will instead be playing at the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Championship.