Miley Cyrus wins first Grammy of her career for "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus won her first Grammy on Sunday evening for her smash hit "Flowers."

Mariah Carey presented the award for best pop solo performance at the 66th Grammy Awards to a very excited Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus accepts the "Best Pop Solo Performance" Award for "Flowers" at the 66th Grammy Awards on February 04, 2024. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this, because this is just too iconic," Cyrus said as she accepted the award.

Cyrus scored six Grammy nominations this year, including album of the year for "Endless Summer Vacation."

She was previously nominated for best pop vocal for her 2013 album "Bangerz" and album of the year for Lil Nas X's 2021 album "Montero," on which she was featured.