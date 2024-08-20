The 6 best waterproof camera for vacations, vlogging and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not every camera can handle every situation. Maybe you love to shoot underwater, or capture the action with a camera strapped to your body or equipment. It's in these situations when a waterproof camera will come in handy.

All of the cameras featured in this roundup are waterproof. Some are versatile action cameras, while others are portable and durable point-and-shoot cameras. All are easy to operate and can generate clear and eye-catching photos and video.

Yes, if you own a more smartphone, like the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra or new Google Pixel Pro 9 XL, these are all waterproof and offer powerful cams. Your smartphone shoots high-definition still images and high-resolution video in a wide range of settings and situations.

But if you're looking for a truly action-friendly option with features that go way being smartphones, read on.

Best waterproof cameras for 2024

Best waterproof camera: GoPro Hero 12 Black



Still image resolution: 27MP | Max. video resolution: 5.3K (up to 60fps) | Waterproof rating: 33 feet | Dimensions: 2.83 x 2 x 1.32 inches | Weight: 5.43 ounces | Best for: Capturing action content | Optional accessories: GoPro has a vast ecosystem of accessories, mounts and mods

Out of all the action cameras out there, the GoPro Hero 12 Black offers the most flexibility in terms of shooting modes. And because GoPro has the largest ecosystem of camera upgrades, accessories and apps, it captures still photos or video from a first- or third-person perspective in almost any type of location. It can also live stream and capture subjects from unique angles.

For the best results with the Hero 12 Black, we strongly recommend pairing it with the right accessories. There's the Media Mod ($80), which features an upgraded multidirectional mic and foam mic cover, ideal for content creators and live streamers. The Display Mod ($75) features a two-inch, front-facing, flip-up display that's larger than the one built into the camera.

The Light Mod ($50) includes a compact, waterproof and powerful LED light that offers up to 200 lumens of brightness. There's also the Max Lens Mod ($70) that fits over the existing lens to offer a wider field of view with better perspective and depth of field. And the Max Lens 2.0 Mod expands the camera's field of view up to 177 degrees at 4K 60fps and gives you the addition of Max Wide, Max SuperView and Max HyperView settings.

But that's just the beginning. There are dozens of mounts for the Hero 12 Black. Think tabletop tripods, camera handles, boom bars, head straps, bike mounts, chest mounts and even mounts that attach the camera to your dog, surfboard, vehicle dashboard or wrist.

GoPro also offers a powerful and free mobile app for viewing, editing and sharing still photos or video. With an optional subscription, you get unlimited cloud storage and auto uploads from the camera.

We love the user-friendly controls on the GoPro Hero 12 Black. Pros can switch to an advanced setting for better control over modes and options. You can also shoot video using HDR (high dynamic range) to improve color authenticity and detail. HDR mode works with multiple 4K and 5.3K resolution options and aspect ratios (including 5.3K resolution at a 16:9 aspect ratio, at 30fps). Plus, the GoPro Hero 12 captures even smoother video than the Hero 11 when the camera is in motion.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black to see how well the camera performed during our testing.

Best budget waterproof camera: Akaso Brave 8



Amazon

Still image resolution: 48MP | Max. video resolution: 4K (60 fps) | Waterproof rating: 33 feet, IPX8 | Dimensions: 2.48 x 1.44 x 1.93 inches | Weight: 4 ounces | Best for: Action and travel photography | Optional accessories: Akaso offers a handful of accessories to expand the camera's capabilities and durability

The Akaso Brave 8 is an action camera that functions a lot like the GoPro Hero 12 Pro. But it's a bit less expensive. Plus, it comes with a handful of mounts and accessories that GoPro typically charges extra for.

What the Akaso Brave 8 lacks is support from the entire GoPro eco-system. This includes more than 60 genuine camera accessories, advanced photo and video editing mobile apps and software applications, and its own online content storage service.

We like the Bravo 8 as a still-image camera because it offers higher resolution then the GoPro Hero 12 Black (48 megapixels versus 27MP). But when it comes to shooting video, this camera offers a maximum of 4K resolution (60 fps). For most people, 4K resolution video is more than enough.

Another standout feature is that the camera supports a super wide, wide, portrait, narrow and a multi-angle field of view across its shooting modes. You also get AI-driven face metering to ensure that the face that's in the frame always gets the best exposure. This action camera comes with two rechargeable batteries, along with an accessories kit. And right now, Amazon is offering a $50 instant coupon, so you'll pay just $240 for the camera.

Best point-and-shoot waterproof camera: OM System Touch TG-7



Amazon

Still image resolution: 12MP | Max. video resolution: 4K | Waterproof rating: 49 feet | Dimensions: 4.48 x 2.59 x 1.29 inches | Weight: 8.78 ounces | Best for: Using as a point-and-shoot camera in any climate | Optional accessories: Underwater housing, silicone jacket, float strap and more

Very few point-and-shoot cameras are waterproof and rugged, like the OM System Touch TG-7. If you're not familiar with the OM System brand, it's the new name for Olympus cameras.

Designed to provide all of the built-in features you need to capture great photos or video content -- including a three-inch, full-color viewfinder display on the back -- the TG-7 offers an integrated flash and a lens with 4x optical zoom. The lens also allows for macro photography and is able to focus on objects as close as 0.39 inches away.

What allows this camera to stand out is that it's waterproof, works in extreme temperatures and is shock-resistant. It functions perfectly in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit and can operate underwater down to a depth of 49 feet. There's an optional underwater housing accessory if you want to take this camera deeper when scuba diving. And the camera is crushproof, too. It can withstand loads up to 220 pounds.

Not only does the camera comfortably fit in the photographer's hands, all of the controls are easily accessible and intuitive. This means you can focus more on what's happening around you, instead of having to tinker with controls to capture clear images or video.

Once you've captured 12MP still images or 4K resolution video, the camera's integrated Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities make it easy to wirelessly transfer the content from the camera to your mobile device or computer. In addition to providing a handful of shooting modes for on-land use, you get several extra modes that can enhance your underwater shooting by controlling things like color correction.

Best ultra-small waterproof camera: GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini



GoPro

Still image resolution: 24.7MP | Max. video resolution: 5.3K (60 fps) | Waterproof rating: 33 feet | Dimensions: 2.06 x 2.02 x 1.5 inches | Weight: 4.69 ounces | Best for: Capturing action content with the camera attached to your body or equipment | Optional accessories: GoPro has a vast ecosystem of accessories, mounts and mods

As its name suggests, the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is a smaller, scaled down version of the Hero 12 Black camera. This model does not offer either a front or back-facing display. It's designed to be remotely controlled from a mobile device using the GoPro app. More than a dozen voice commands are also supported.

Another unique feature is that this camera has two built-in mounting fingers that pop out from the camera body (one on the back and one on the bottom of the camera). This gives you additional options when connecting the camera to a mount and then setting the camera at an optimal angle.

The Mini has fewer shooting modes than the Hero 12 Black and can only capture still images from video footage that's already been shot. That said, it can shoot video at up to 5.3K (60fps) resolution. It's also just as durable as the Hero 12 Black and is compatible with more than 40 GoPro mods, mods, and accessories, in addition to hundreds of third-party accessories.

The Mini offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. It comes bundled with a curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle, USB Type-C cable, thumb screw and case. A required microSD memory card is sold separately. This camera is best suited to someone who will be wearing the camera, or mounting it on a moving object, and controlling it remotely.

Best waterproof camera for vacations: Sony RXO 11



Amazon

Still image resolution: 15MP | Max. video resolution: 4K (30 fps) | Waterproof rating: 33 feet | Dimensions: 2.38 x 1.63 x 1.19 inches | Weight: 4.13 ounces | Best for: All aspects of photography and videography | Optional accessories: Shooting grip, external microphones, remote control and more

The Sony RXO 11 is a hybrid between a point-and-shoot camera and action camera, which means it gives you a tremendous amount of versatility and creative shooting options. The body of the camera is tiny and easily fits in the palm of a hand. It's also very durable and waterproof.

Built into the camera is a 24-millimeter, fixed, wide-angle F4 Zeiss T lens, which is able to capture high-resolution and very clear images. The camera's rechargeable battery lasts for up to 240 still, 15MP shots, or allow you to take up to 60 minutes of continuously shot 4K video.

The viewfinder is an LCD on the back of the camera that can tilt up 180 degrees or down 90 degrees. This makes it particularly useful for shooting selfies or vlogging. The camera is powered using a 1-inch stacked, back illuminated Exmor R5 image sensor. Sony's proprietary BIONZ X image powers conversion of light captured by the sensor, generating photos and movies with natural detail, realism, richer tonal gradations and low noise.

We love this camera because it's light enough to serve as a travel camera, plus it's chock full of useful features and easy shooting modes. If you plan to use the camera for video, a microphone can be connected to enhance sound quality.

Best waterproof camera for vlogging and content creation: Insta360 Ace Pro

Amazon

Still image resolution: 48MP | Max. video resolution: 8K (24fps) | Waterproof rating: 10 meters | Dimensions: 2.83 x 2.05 x 1.52 inches | Weight: 6.34 ounces | Best for: Vacation photography, action photography, vlogging | Optional accessories: Insta360 offers a handful of accessories to expand the camera's capabilities and durability

Ideal for vacationers, vloggers and outdoor adventurers alike, the Insta360 Ace Pro offers a ton of features packed into a compact camera that's durable and waterproof. The 2.4-inch, full-color touchscreen flips upward, so you can see what you're shooting regardless of which direction the camera is facing.

We also like the camera's convenient magnetic mounting system, and that you can remotely control the camera using a mobile app, voice commands or hand gestures -- or use the controls on the camera itself. Plus, the 1/1.3-inch sensor is able to capture stunning still images and video content in almost any situation.

The camera offers a variety of shooting modes that cater to different types of scenarios. And once you've captured your content, the Insta360 mobile app uses artificial intelligence to enhance it, and then edit it for you in seconds. Ultimately, you can shoot, preview, edit and then share your creations from virtually anywhere using your smartphone. This Insta360 camera also has an impressive collection of optional accessories.

Out of all the action cameras we've tested, this is one of the very few that allows you to shoot video at up to 8K (24fps) resolution using a 16:9 aspect ratio. However, a variety of other resolutions, from 1080p (up to 240fps) to 4K (up to 60fps) are available. The camera is easy to use and extremely versatile. And battery life is up to 100 minutes of continuous shooting.