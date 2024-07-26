The 6 best point-and-shoot cameras of 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Leica

Using one of the newest and best point-and-shoot cameras, capturing summer vacation memories -- indoors or outdoors -- has never been easier. But these compact cameras can do so much more. You can create traditional prints of your favorite photos, too.

Many of the best point-and-shoot cameras snap crystal-clear and high-resolution still images, plus capture stunning high-definition video, all in an easy-to-operate design that fits in the palm of your hand. In fact, most of these point-and-shoot cameras are easier to use than the cameras in your phone.

What is the best point-and-shoot camera?

Our in-house team of tech experts and photographers have compiled this roundup of the best point-and-shoot cameras out there right now. They range in price from $90 to $1,600, so whatever your budget and skill level, you'll find the perfect compact camera for capturing still photos and video anytime and anywhere -- whether your on vacation, spending quality time with family, attending a special event, or doing something memorable and adventurous with friends.

Best point-and-shoot camera overall: Sony RX100 VII



Amazon

The Sony RX100 VII offers all of the features needed to capture impressive images at 20.1MP resolution, plus shoot up to 4K video using its integrated Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T 24-200mm F2.8-4.5 high-resolution zoom lens and one-inch sensor. This lens allows for up to 8x optical and 32x digital zoom.

The camera's adjustable-angle, 2.1-inch LCD touchscreen display is its viewfinder, display and photo previewer.

To help get your creative juices flowing, it has dozens of picture effects that can add flair to your content. You can also choose from nine shooting modes, so whether you're shooting portraits, landscapes, sunsets or action, the camera is ready.

The RX100 VII provides 357 focus points and 425 contrast detection points, along with both automatic and manual focusing options, plus image stabilization. And yes, there's a built-in pop-up flash, too. Transferring content from the camera is also easy, using a cable, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. This powerhouse of a compact camera weighs a mere 10.7 ounces, so it's a great camera to take on vacations and for capturing memories.

Best budget point-and-shoot camera: Kodak PixPro FZ45



Amazon

For less than $100, this pocket-size point-and-shoot camera from Kodak offers the core functionality needed to make picture-taking and shooting video a breeze. That said, still image resolution is limited to 16MP and video can only be shot at up to 1080p resolution.

The camera is equipped with a 27mm wide angle lens that offers up to 4x optical zoom and up to 30x digital zoom. There's a built-in flash in the front. On the back, you'll find the 2.7-inch LCD screen that's used as the camera's viewfinder, previewer and menu display. This screen is not angle-adjustable, and it's not a touchscreen.

While some point-and-shoot cameras rely on a rechargeable battery, the FZ45 uses two AA batteries. If you're looking for a low-cost, point-and-shoot camera that's easy to use and a great option for entry-level photography, the PixPro FZ45 is a great option that weighs a mere 4.1 ounces.

Best point-and-shoot camera for still image quality: Ricoh GR IIIx



Amazon

This is a great take-along, all-purpose, point-and-shoot camera that's compact, light and chock full of useful (but easy-to-use) features.

The GR IIIx uses Ricoh's newly developed optical system, with a focal length of 26.1 mm (which is approximately 40mm in 35mm equivalent focal length).

The camera is nicely equipped with a wide dynamic range APS-C format CMOS image sensor that offers 24MP resolution. This means the GR IIIx can easily capture digital images that can be converted into large prints that have high-definition detail. Both the image sensor and lens are also optimized to provide the best image quality in a wide range of everyday shooting situations -- including at night, thanks to the camera's ISO, which can be dialed up to 102400.

Along with capturing clear images (in part with the help of the camera's advanced image stabilization), the GR IIIx can shoot 1080p resolution video, too. You get access to multiple shooting modes that give this camera plenty of versatility. And on the back of the camera is a 3-inch LCD touchscreen display.

Weighing in at just 9.07 ounces, this is a great camera option for travel photography, shooting candid portraits and capturing memories in a wide range of settings without having to carry any extra equipment.

Best point-and-shoot camera for action: GoPro Hero 12 Black

Amazon

The biggest problem with most point-and-shoot cameras is that they're not waterproof or temperature-resistant. And, to control the camera, you either need to hold it in your hands or set it up on a tripod. Unless you get an action camera.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is the world's most popular action camera. Even if you don't plan to strap the camera onto your body to capture a first-person perspective video of you skydiving, scuba diving or skiing down a black diamond mountain in Colorado, this latest version of the GoPro cameras can also be used as a versatile point-and-shoot camera to handle everyday picture taking or shooting video.

This camera is also compact, so it can be used in places where even smaller point-and-shoot cameras don't typically fit. One thing we love about this camera is that the latest version of its operating system includes a shooting mode and menu system designed for absolute amateurs, so its very easy to operate.

We also love that the GoPro is supported by a vast ecosystem of accessories, mounts and mods, so you can attach it to your body or the equipment you're using with ease. It can also be held in your hands or mounted on a tripod or selfie stick.

The camera can shoot still images at 27MP resolution or capture video at up to 5.3K (60 fps) or 4K (120fps). And when shooting, you can easily choose between linear, wide, super-wide or HyperView field of view. On the back of the camera is a 2.27-inch touchscreen. On the front, there's also a handy 1.4-inch LCD you can also use as a viewfinder. Since the GoPro Hero 12 Black is waterproof, temperature resistant and incredibly durable, it can be used just about anywhere, including underwater, in the snow, at home, or in the middle of a desert.

Be sure to read our in-depth review of the GoPro Hero 12 Black, as well as our coverage of the best action cameras of 2024. In this roundup, the GoPro Hero 12 Black was our top pick.

Best point-and-shoot camera for vlogging: Sony ZV-1



Amazon

As you'd expect from a higher-end point-and-shoot camera, this one is compact, offers plenty of features, and is easy to use. And while it can be used as a reliable and versatile still-image camera, its standout features evolve around its ability to shoot first- and third-person video. This makes it perfect for creating social media content, shooting family videos, or recording visually impressive vacation vlogs.

The Sony ZV-1 uses a 20.1MP stacked back-illuminated one-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor and uses a large-aperture 24-70mm F1.8-2.8 Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T lens. This means the camera captures plenty of detail, color and depth for still images and high-quality 4K video.

One of the specialty features of the ZV-1 is its ability to capture natural skin tones, so all skin colors look vibrant and natural. There's even a built-in Soft Skin effect that automatically improves someone's complexion. Plus, with the touch of a single button, you can use the camera's bokeh effect to focus in on your subject, while automatically blurring the background to add a professional touch. Or, the ZV-1 can help you ensure everything in the frame remains in focus. Plus, if you're shooting in a crowd, you can have the camera lock onto your subject's eyes, so that's the person the camera will keep in focus, even if they're in motion.

We're fans of this camera because it offers all sorts of creative effects that make it easy to capture still images or video. And it's easy to transfer it wirelessly (or using a cable) to your smartphone, tablet or computer. One accessory we recommend is the Sony Bluetooth wireless shooting grip (GO-VPT2BT), which makes the camera easier to control when you're shooting video and moving around at the same time.

Best point-and-shoot camera for travel: Leica D-Lux 8

B&H Photo

Leica is one of the most prestigious camera brands in the world. In fact, if you're looking for a full-featured camera, it's easy to spend $5,000 or more. However, the new Leica D-Lux 8 is more consumer-friendly in every way. It's simple to operate, yet offers Leica quality at a relatively affordable price. It's a great camera to take on your next vacation, but it's just as useful as an everyday, general-purpose camera.

This is a true point-and-shoot camera that takes advantage of a Leica DC Vario-Summilux 10.9-34 f/1.7-2.8 ASPH lens and a four-thirds CMOS sensor with 22 MP (17MP effective) resolution to capture excellent image quality. While the camera offers the core functionality needed to take pictures or shoot video on its own, Leica offers a nice selection of optional accessories, including a hand grip, carrying strap and a leather camera body protector.

The D-Lux 8's body is made from magnesium die-cast with a re-designed button layout that's inspired by Leica's flagship Q system. The camera also has an updated user interface, so it's more intuitive, even for amateur photographers and videographers. On the back of the camera is a 3-inch, fixed, OLED touchscreen that serves as a bright and detailed viewfinder. It's also used to preview your content and adjust camera settings. The camera has an included on-camera flash.

As one of Leica's newest and most in-demand cameras, the D-Lux 8 can be difficult to find in stock. But once it's in your hands, it provides a impressive set of features that allow any type of photographer to capture great-looking photos and video content, even in low-light conditions. The camera weighs just 14 ounces.