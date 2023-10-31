Deck the halls with the best Bluetooth party speakers on sale now before Christmas

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Planning on spending the holidays with friends and family, grooving to classic holiday tunes? Be ready for any get together with a Bluetooth party speaker that's perfect for blasting "Holly Jolly Christmas" or "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," no matter if you're in the house making Christmas cookies, or out in your snowy yard with a mug of hot chocolate.

If you're looking for a great, affordable speaker to take home right now, one of our favorite picks from JBL can help you get the party started long before the holiday soirees happen. The JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes with rocking booming bass, up to 20 hours of playtime and IPX7 waterproofing to keep it safe from accidental spills. It's now $105, which is reduced from its usual price of $150.

Want more? We scoured the internet to find the best deals on portable Bluetooth party speakers to help you round up the fam and all your best friends and sing loud and proud all through the holiday season. Below, shop our holiday-ready portable Bluetooth speaker recommendations that are all currently discounted so you can save some seasonal scratch.

JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Bluetooth portable speaker



Amazon

The JBL Charge 4 is a fantastic option for just about anyone who needs a lot of sound in a small area. You can connect two phones via Bluetooth at the same time to control the music, so if you have a friend who wants to jump on the playlist, they can, or you can swap between the two. It's also rated IP67, so it has enough waterproofing to keep it safe should it take an unexpected dip in the snow, or more realistically, the melted snow.

This speaker promises up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. And if the sound out of one speaker isn't loud enough for you, you can connect the JBL Charge 4 with up to 100 other speakers to create a veritable wall of sound so everyone can enjoy the music, probably for blocks around.

Why we like the JBL Charge 4:

You can connect two phones to the speaker via Bluetooth simultaneously.

It's IP67 rated in terms of waterproofing to make sure it's still viable if it gets wet.

You get up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth portable speaker

Amazon

The JBL Charge 5 is an upgrade from the JBL Charge 5 that's worth springing for if you have the extra cash. It's also discounted to the lowest price we've seen right now, so it's a good idea to jump on it if you've been thinking about getting your own.

This speaker features superior sound, and its JBL PartyBoost feature can link two or more speakers together. It's loud, thanks to its 52 x 90 mm bass driver, with a presence that screams "I'm here!" no matter if you're bumping "Jingle Bell Rock" or "The Christmas Song."

It's waterproof and dustproof, rated up to IP67 to make sure that your speaker is protected even if you happen to drop it in a bowl of punch, or if the snow starts falling and you have to pack the party inside. It can also keep going with up to 20 hours of playtime.

This speaker comes with a protective hardshell travel case to keep your device safe. It's durable, lightweight and perfect for keeping the speaker shielded from everyday scuffs and drops.

Why we like the JBL Charge 5:

It's loud, bassy, and brings the sound with a leg up on other JBL models.

It's waterproof and dustproof, rated up to IP67.

It comes with a protective hardshell case to help keep the speaker safe.

JBL GO2 Waterproof Ultra-Portable Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

If space is at a premium and you don't want a larger speaker to carry along with you, opt for this nicely-sized JBL GO2 portable option instead. It may be smaller than other speakers, but it still packs a mighty punch, and it's IPX7-rated like its larger cousins so you're protected against errant water that might get in.

You get five hours of playtime per charge with this little guy, and it even has a speakerphone feature with audio cable input. That means you can connect your phone to it to control music, but you can also take calls if you'd like. Given that it's no larger than a couple of packs of playing cards, it's the perfect option to take outside with you or set by the tree for everyone to enjoy. It's a lot of sound in a tiny package, and well worth the price.

Plus, it's just such a fun size that you can carry this speaker around you wherever you go and it shouldn't get in the way of other, more important things. It's just the right size for taking everywhere.

Why we like the JBL GO2:

It's a small, easily portable fun factor to take everywhere you go.

It's IPX7-rated to make sure it can withstand rain and the elements (or other spills).

You can connect and chat via the built-in speakerphone with your phone.



Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

Take the power of Bose audio and put it into the form factor of a small Bluetooth speaker. You get the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker, but don't be fooled by its size. It's both waterproof and dustproof, rated IP67, and plenty powerful enough to take to any party and bring the holiday jams.

Carry the speaker with its tear-resistant strap, and listen to up to six hours per single charge. Plus, use its integrated microphone to take your phone calls straight from the speaker, or connect to your phone's voice assistant to issue commands. You can automatically connect the speaker with the Bose Connect App for updates and other customization options as well.

This is the perfect small Bluetooth speaker to pack in a bag or to keep ready for just about any party you might be attending or throwing this holiday season. Plus, you can trust the Bose name to deliver quality audio. Grab one and toss it in your bag or keep it in your car in case the party starts to get dull or needs some extra Christmas cheer.

Why we like the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker:

It's the perfect form factor for keeping with you in your bag or car.

It comes with a tear-resistant strap that you can carry it with.

It delivers great sound despite its small form factor.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker

Amazon

Don't want to spend too much on a Bluetooth speaker since you'll likely only use it for holiday parties? If that's the case, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speaker is a reliable, affordable choice that can help you inject a little energy wherever you go without costing a few hundred dollars. It's even cheaper right now, as it's on sale with an additional coupon to clip before you add to your cart.

This small but mighty speaker delivers sound with great clarity and deep bass and stereo. It's also waterproof, rated IPX5 for protection against liquids. Perhaps most importantly, however, is its 24 hours of battery life that can help you keep the party going from dawn to dusk and beyond.

This is an extremely small and lightweight speaker that connects easily via Bluetooth and stays connected up to 66 feet, and its rounded design with tactile buttons mean anyone can control it even if they don't have the device it's connected to. For less than $30, you could do much worse, especially since this gives you even more battery life to play with than most of its peers.

Why we like the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker:

It provides 24 hours of listening time on a single charge.

You can get it for less than $30 and it provides comparable sound to other, higher-priced brands.

It sounds fantastic despite its small form factor.

