This amazing Ring video doorbell deal is still on for Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

We've found one of the best deals of Amazon Prime Day 2024. It'll save you 50% on a top-selling Ring video doorbell camera.

And it's still on for Day Two of Amazon Prime Day.

If you've been considering adding a video doorbell to your home security system to battle porch pirates or unwanted guests, now is the time to buy. Amazon has slashed prices on Ring doorbells by up to 50%, making securing your home as cheap as $50.

Choose between a satin nickel or Venetian bronze housing color.

This Ring video doorbell model offers 1080p video resolution and allows you to see and hear whoever approaches your door using your smartphone, tablet, Amazon Echo home hub or computer. This recently enhanced model offers improved motion detection, crisper night vision and more privacy controls.

Once installed, the doorbell automatically sends your smartphone (or compatible equipment) a notification whenever its motion sensor is activated or someone physically presses the doorbell button. You can view who's at the door and choose whether or not to speak with them in real-time from wherever you happen to be.

This video doorbell model can be powered using an internal (rechargeable) battery or be hardwired to your home's existing doorbell wiring in less than 30 minutes and without needing an electrician.

The doorbell comes with a 180-day trial subscription to the Ring Protect service, which unlocks all of the video doorbell's features and functions. A subscription then costs between $50 and $200 per year, depending on the service tier you choose. (You can still use the doorbell without a subscription.)

We're tracking down all the best Prime Day discounts, including the best lightning deals and rival sales during Prime Day 2024. Whether you're trying to find the best Prime Day deals on tech, Prime Day sales on beauty and fashion finds or Prime Day deals on health and fitness equipment, our team of expert deal hunters has you covered.

More Ring doorbell Prime Day deals

Amazon is making it easy to shore up your home security with terrific discounts on Ring doorbells this Prime Day. Below are the best Ring Prime Day deals.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: $100 (33% off)

Amazon

Released in 2023, this is a newer and slightly more feature-packed version of the Ring Video Doorbell. It's currently on sale for $120, which is 20% off its usual $150 price.

One of the features that set this model of the Ring doorbell apart is that the 1526p resolution camera can display whoever approaches your door from a head-to-toe perspective. This lets you see if a delivery person leaves something on the ground near your door. Plus, this model offers real-time notifications and a two-way talk feature.

In addition to improved motion detection and more privacy options, this model offers full-color night vision, so you can see who's at your door even if the porch light is turned off. This is a battery-powered (wireless) version of the Ring video doorbell. It comes with everything needed to install it in less than 30 minutes.

The doorbell comes with a 180-day trial subscription to the Ring Protect service. It works with any iPhone or Android phone, an Amazon Echo home hub, and most computers and tablets.

Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Chime combo: $70 (save 44%)

Amazon

This bundle deal is for the 2020 version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Chime accessory. The chime gets placed within your home and allows you to hear the doorbell when it rings, without having to refer to your smartphone, home hub, tablet or computer.

For a limited time, you can snag this bundle for just $70, which is a savings of 44% off of its usual $125 price. For the doorbell, choose between a satin nickel or Venetian bronze housing color. The integrated camera offers 1080p resolution, with motion detection, adjustable privacy zones and night vision capabilities.

It too comes with a 180-day trial subscription to the Ring Protect service. The doorbell runs using a rechargeable battery pack or can be hardwired to your home using your existing doorbell's wiring.

Ring Stick Up Cam (battery powered): $55 (45% off)

Amazon

While a video doorbell allows you to see what's happening around your home's doorway, when you add one or more Ring Stick Up Cams around the outside perimeter of your home, you can monitor whatever is happening across a much wider space.

These wireless, battery-powered, indoor/outdoor, 1080p resolution cameras are currently 30% off on Amazon, so you'll pay just $55. They work using the same mobile app as any of the Ring Video Doorbells.

Each camera has a built-in motion sensor and offers full-color night vision. And like the video doorbells, the Ring Stick Up Cam allows you to see and interact in real-time with anyone who approaches your property. The camera comes with a 180-day trial subscription to the Ring Protect service.

Ring Video Doorbell bundle with Stick Up Cam and Ring Alarm: $250 (38% off)

Amazon

This eight-piece bundle includes the Ring doorbell, Ring cam and Ring alarm. The 1080p HD video doorbell features enhanced motion detection, privacy zones and improved night vision.

Designed to be powered by a built-in rechargeable battery or connected to existing doorbell wires, the doorbell adds a sense of security for your home and surroundings.

The setup is easy, connecting to Wi-Fi through the Ring app and mounting with the tools included. The Ring app provides you with mobile notifications when someone presses the doorbell or triggers motion sensors. You can also pair it with your Alexa devices for announcements and added convenience.

Regularly $400, you can get this Ring video doorbell bundle for just $250 at Amazon.





Ring Floodlight Cam with motion detection $120 (40% off)

Amazon

The Ring Floodlight Cam features 1080p HD resolution with motion-activated LED floodlights, a 105dB security siren and two-way talk. It allows you to receive notifications on your phone and check in anytime with Live View in the Ring app.

The device can be easily hardwired and connected to Wi-Fi for continuous security. Pair it with Alexa or a compatible device to monitor your home and get real-time notifications when motion is detected around your driveway, garage or backyard.

When paired with the Ring app, this device enhances your security by allowing you to view what's happening, turn on lights, speak to visitors and even sound the siren if needed.

Find the Ring Floodlight Cam on sale at Amazon for $120, reduced from $200.