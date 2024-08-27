Amazon just released the Echo Spot alarm clock, and it's on sale for Labor Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Amazon's already expansive lineup of Alexa-enabled devices keeps growing. The latest addition: A smart alarm clock that might make mornings tolerable.

If you're the type of person who needs a bit more nudging to wake up each day, you're not alone. But the Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock can do its part to make rising and shining each day a bit simpler. This customizable clock offers rich, vibrant sound and a slew of other Alexa-centric features to make easing into the day not only tolerable, but fun.

The Echo Spot only just debuted in July, and it's already on sale at Amazon ahead of Labor Day 2024. You can snag one in multiple colors for a 44% discount, making it just $55 versus its retail price of $80. Alternatively, you can get the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $85, marked down from its normal price of $110.

If you want to see what all the fuss is about, you'll want to add this smart alarm clock to your cart and bring it home before this sale comes to an end after Labor Day.

Amazon Echo Spot smart alarm clock: $55 ($25 off)

Amazon

Add the new Echo Spot to your smart home ecosystem and bring Alexa to your nightstand. Customize this smart gadget with your favorite clock face, colors, alarm sounds and more. It has a smart display that shows the time, weather, song titles and other information at a glance so you have everything you need right in front of you in the morning.

A smart speaker at heart, it's loud and effective as an alarm clock, but you can use it to enjoy music and podcasts with crisp clarity and surprisingly loud volume. Control it with touch or via Alexa, which can also be set up to follow routines that wake you up with music and soft light in a more gentle way than traditional alarms.

You can use the Echo Spot as a smart home hub by way of Alexa as well, with voice controls that mean you don't have to stumble out of bed in the morning to find a switch or touch a panel somewhere else to turn on the lights or get your day going.

Right now, you can save $25 on the Echo Spot, making it just $55 at Amazon's Labor Day sale. Grab yours quickly before it goes up to $80 once more.

You can also the Echo Spot with its charging stand bundled together for just $85, marked down from its normal price of $110.

Labor Day 2024 is almost here, which means Labor Day sales are live now. The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured the best Labor Day sales at all your favorite retailers to bring you the best mattress deals, the best luggage deals, the best deals on major appliances, the best patio furniture clearance deals and even the best tire deals to shop this Labor Day.