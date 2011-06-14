Miami-Dade Closings

A complete listing of all closings and openings for Miami-Dade County.

We accept information from businesses, organizations and government sources.

The information will be posted on this page and will also be made available during CBS4 live coverage.

CBSMiami.com and CBS4 uses reasonable care to make sure postings are accurate but does not verify details of these submissions and is not responsible for postings here.

If you have a closing to report, please click HERE to complete a request

GOVERNMENT/POLITICS

The 311 Answer Center is open 24 hours a day. Residents can call 3-1-1 in Miami-Dade or (305) 468-5900 outside of Miami-Dade County, TDD: (305) 468-5402. Specialists take calls in English, Spanish and Creole. Residents can access disaster-related information 24 hours a day on the County's emergency Web site located at miamidade.gov/emergency.

SCHOOLS





TRANSPORTATION

SHELTERS





EVACUATIONS (NONE AT THIS TIME)

PARKS/RECREATION





BUSINESSES/MALLS





ORGANIZATIONS





HOSPITALS