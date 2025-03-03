Red light therapy, the skincare trend promising youthful, radiant skin

Red light therapy is making waves in the skincare industry, with claims that it reduces wrinkles, redness and scarring while also promoting overall health.

How it works

Sana Skin Studio offers red light therapy at its Wynwood location, where Head Healer Julia Sacani explains its benefits.

"Red light specifically penetrates deeper into the dermis layer of the skin," Sacani said. "It signals your tissue to help repair itself, making it effective for inflammation, wound healing and anti-aging."

The treatment begins with a skin cleanse, followed by exposure to a red-light mask or panel. Sacani compares the experience to sitting under the sun at the beach. Goggles are used to protect the eyes and the light should be positioned close to the face for optimal results.

Is it safe?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, red light therapy is generally safe, but improper use could cause skin or eye damage. Sacani advises caution for those on medications that increase sensitivity to light.

Enthusiasts like Elise Benson swear by the treatment.

"I have seen absolutely amazing results," Benson said. "My skin is flawless, it has boosted my collagen, reduced fine lines, sped up scar healing and improved my skin texture."

The science behind the glow

Research confirms that red light therapy can be effective, but results depend on the wavelengths of the LED lights used.

"Not all devices are created equal," Sacani warned. "If you're not getting the right wavelength, you're not going to see the benefits."

She recommends purchasing from reputable brands with FDA approval or clinical trials to ensure effectiveness.

Sacani emphasizes that red light therapy works if used consistently and with the right tools.