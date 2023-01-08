Woman arrested in 2 separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach

MIAMI -- A woman was in custody Saturday in connection with two separate hit-and-run crashes that occurred in Miami Beach two days ago, authorities said.

Hanee Julieth Ramirez, 31, was taken to the Miami-Dade jail where she was booked on charges that include leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and reckless driving with serious bodily injury, according to the arrest affidavit.

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set in the case as of Saturday night

According to Miami Beach Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported Thursday at 3:45 p.m. near 44th Street and Collins Avenue.

A second hit-and-run crash was reported near 57th Street and Collins Avenue a few minutes later, according to police.

Police closed Collins Avenue from 56th to 58th streets along with closing a northbound lane of 44th street at Collins Avenue during the investigation.