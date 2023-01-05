Police searching for hit-and-run driver after 2 struck in Miami Beach

MIAMI -- Police were searching Thursday for the driver who struck two pedestrians during two separate incidents in Miami Beach, snarling the afternoon commute, authorities said.

The investigation resulted in the closure of northbound lanes of Collins Avenue from 58th to 58th Streets while police searched for clues.

Both victims were rushed to the Ryder Trauma Unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment but information about their condition was pending.

According to an email statement from the Miami Beach Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported at 3:45 p.m. near 44th Street and Collins Avenue.

A second hit-and-run crash was reported near 57th Street and Collins Avenue a few minutes later, according to police.

Investigators identified the vehicle involved as a black four-door sedan with tinted windows and police believe the same vehicle was involved in both crashes.

Police said the vehicle drove northbound on Collins Avenue from the scene after the incidents.

Police closed Collins Avenue from 56th to 58th streets along with closing a northbound lane of 44th street at Collins Avenue during the investigation.