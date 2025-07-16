Widespread showers, thunderstorms across South Florida

It was a wet start across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning with passing showers and a few thunderstorms.

The chance of rain remains high due to plenty of moisture keeping the atmosphere juicy and unstable. Scattered showers and storms will be moving in with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds at times.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will remain unsettled due to lingering moisture. Scattered storms will be possible with some heavy rain in spots. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

On Friday, there will be a drier weather pattern with lower chances of rain that will last through the weekend. With less rain and clouds around, expect more heat. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Tracking the Tropics

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a broad area of low pressure that continues to move westward across the Florida Panhandle. It is forecast to continue moving westward and could emerge, or redevelop, over the far northeastern to north-central portion of the Gulf, reaching the coast of Louisiana by Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% (medium potential) chance) of development over the next two to seven days.



In its Tropical Weather Outlook, the National Hurricane Center said "if this system moves far enough offshore, environmental conditions over the Gulf appear generally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could still form over the next couple of days before the system moves fully inland by the end of the week."