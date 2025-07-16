Watch CBS News
Local News

Widespread showers, thunderstorms across South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Widespread morning thunderstorms across South Florida, afternoon will be drier
Widespread morning thunderstorms across South Florida, afternoon will be drier 03:04

It was a wet start across parts of South Florida on Wednesday morning with passing showers and a few thunderstorms.

The chance of rain remains high due to plenty of moisture keeping the atmosphere juicy and unstable. Scattered showers and storms will be moving in with the potential for heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds at times.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.  

auto-pops-next-7-days.png
Drier weather heading into the weekend.  NEXT Weather

Thursday will remain unsettled due to lingering moisture. Scattered storms will be possible with some heavy rain in spots. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s.

On Friday, there will be a drier weather pattern with lower chances of rain that will last through the weekend. With less rain and clouds around, expect more heat. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity.

tropical-outlook.png
The CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking a broad area of low pressure that continues to move westward across the Florida Panhandle NEXT Weather

Tracking the Tropics

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a broad area of low pressure that continues to move westward across the Florida Panhandle. It is forecast to continue moving westward and could emerge, or redevelop, over the far northeastern to north-central portion of the Gulf, reaching the coast of Louisiana by Thursday. 

The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 40% (medium potential) chance) of development over the next two to seven days.


In its Tropical Weather Outlook, the National Hurricane Center said "if this system moves far enough offshore, environmental conditions over the Gulf appear generally favorable for additional development, and a tropical depression could still form over the next couple of days before the system moves fully inland by the end of the week."

Lissette Gonzalez

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.