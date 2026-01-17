Wide receiver, Nat Moore Trophy winner Malachi Toney's rapid rise has Miami Hurricanes on the brink of a national title

Malachi Toney was just 17 years old when he introduced himself to the college football world by hauling in a 28-yard touchdown pass in Miami's season-opening win against Notre Dame, then turning and blowing a kiss to Hurricanes fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Both quarterback Carson Beck and coach Mario Cristobal referred to Toney as a secret weapon after that game, hoping Toney's skills could remain under the radar for just a little while longer. But since that moment — and after one of the best seasons ever by a freshman — the Hurricanes' dynamic receiver is far from a secret.

"Malachi is one of the best, not even just wide receivers, just players in general that I've ever played with," Beck said Saturday. "To be as young as he is ... when the season started, I could see it back in the spring, from his work ethic to the body control. The talent speaks for itself."

A rookie who rocks like a hurricane

Toney was the ACC Rookie of the Year after leading Miami in receptions and yards this season. He has nine receiving touchdowns. He's also rushed for one and thrown for two. His 99 catches are a single-season school record, lead all freshmen in the country and rank fourth nationally. His 1,089 yards receiving are eighth nationally and the most among freshmen. And the Hurricanes have used him all over the field — as a slot receiver, as a running back and as a quarterback.

Toney only turned 18 a few months ago. He's supposed to still be in high school but reclassified to graduate a year early. That decision has obviously paid off greatly for the Hurricanes, who will face Indiana in the College Football Playoff national title game on Monday night.

The game will be played at the Hurricanes' home stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. It's technically an away game for the Hurricanes, who are the lower-seeded team, but for Toney, the game will be played in the city he grew up in.

Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney leaves the field after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game against Mississippi, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. Rick Scuteri / AP

"It means a lot," Toney said. "It hasn't hit me yet. It's a blessing that we've earned the opportunity. It's an opportunity of a lifetime. Not a lot of people get this chance. It's a blessing. Got to take advantage of it."

His teammates and coaches have praised Toney's skills throughout the season: His polished route-running and vision, his versatility and his football IQ.

But what Beck feels separates the young standout is his work ethic. The hours he spends watching film, studying. He's unusually mature for his age, obsessed with football — so much so they've had to kick him out of the practice facility at times.

"I think when wide receivers have that, it gives them levels over other guys that maybe don't understand spatial awareness, understand zone coverage, understand how to defeat man (coverage)," Beck said, "whether it's outside, inside, head up, all these different things. When you have that mental aspect, I feel like that gives you an advantage to the wide receiver. That's something that he has."

Toney's game-changing ability makes him a major impact on the game, and opposing defenses know that

Beck understands the impact Toney can have on a game. So do opposing defenses.

He caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown in that season opener against Notre Dame and followed it with six catches in each of his next two outings. As the season went on, Toney drew more double teams, and he'll certainly have the attention of Indiana's stout defense on Monday.

"I would love to be able to stop No. 10," said Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines. "Not all of my calls are going to be able to do that."

The Hoosiers typically play a zone-heavy defense, and Haines is hoping to use different disguises to confuse Toney and minimize his impact.

That game-changing ability is in part what has separated Toney as the most dynamic freshman in the country.

Miami's offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson didn't fully know how quickly Toney could make an impact when he first arrived on campus. Dawson knew Toney was talented, but it didn't take long to realize just how special he was.

Dawson recalled Toney's ability see a route or a move on film and replicate it precisely in practice.

"He made plays every day, and sometimes they were like plays that you scratch your head," Dawson said. "Ultimately, I do not know what makes him, you know? I think you've got to give a lot of credit to our Maker. He was just put on this Earth to play slot receiver in our offense, and he does a damn good job of it."