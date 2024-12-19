Nat Moore Trophy winner Malachi Toney named MaxPreps 2024 Florida High School Football Player of the Year

FORT LAUDERDALE — Malachi Toney, American Heritage High School's wide receiver and the 2024 recipient of the Nat Moore Trophy, has now earned another title to his name: Florida High School Football Player of the Year.

MaxPreps, an online source for all things high school sports, released its annual top players list for each of the 50 states this week and named Toney as the 2024 Florida High School Football Player of the Year.

Toney is the fourth Nat Moore Trophy winner to have received the accolade, putting him among the ranks of Miami Central High's Rueben Bain, along with Kenyatta Jackson and Jeremiah Smith from Chaminade-Madonna.

Sports Illustrated was the first to report on the honor. Toney had over 40 offers to play Division I college football but ultimately committed and signed to play for the Miami Hurricanes in 2025 after being reclassified.

He led the American Heritage Patriots to a 12-2 record this year and won the 2024 Class 4A state championship with his team – all while compiling 58 receptions, 12 touchdowns, 28 career touchdowns and 1,008 yards.

According to Sports Illustrated, Toney will enter the Hurricane receiver room with limited experience. With the possible departure of Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown Jr. and Jacolby George to the NFL and Isaiah Horton heading to the transfer portal, the University of Miami will be without four of its top-five receiving targets from the 2024 season.