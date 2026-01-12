Miami Hurricanes drive College Football Playoff national championship events across South Florida

Construction crews are transforming the Miami Beach Convention Center into a massive fan playground ahead of college football's biggest game, with an experience space so large it could fit two Walmart Supercenters inside.

The 300,000-square-foot "Playoff Fan Central" will host interactive games, football clinics, pep rallies and Media Day for the College Football Playoff National Championship, drawing fans from across the country to Miami Beach this weekend.

The championship game will be played Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium, where the University of Miami Hurricanes will face the Indiana Hoosiers.

Fan events take over Miami Beach ahead of national championship

Just a five-minute walk from the convention center toward South Beach, Lummus Park will host free concerts on Saturday and Sunday. Nearby, M2 Nightclub is planning a "Taste of the Championship" event, featuring South Florida cuisine for ticket-holders.

In a city accustomed to hosting global events like Art Basel, Miami Beach leaders say the national championship buzz stands out—especially with the hometown Hurricanes in the title game.

"Having the Miami Hurricanes (in the game) and the buzz and the excitement that's all around all of south Florida just adds to it," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said. "I think it's going to be an absolutely incredible experience."

Miami Gardens and Downtown Miami spotlight game-day celebrations

About 18 miles northwest, the focus shifts to Miami Gardens, where digital billboards already promote the game near Hard Rock Stadium. Mayor Rodney Harris, whose son is former Hurricanes quarterback Jacory Harris, said the city is using the spotlight to showcase its long-term vision.

City leaders ordered banners around the stadium promoting Miami Gardens as a place to live, work and play.

"We're going to house FIFA (World Cup matches in the summer)," Harris said. "We're going to have Formula 1, the Miami Open (tennis and) Jazz in the Gardens. Right now, we don't have the facilities as far as hotels and entertainment venues. But when our city center is built out, this is going to be the place to be. So why not show the world right now?"

South Florida's host committee confirmed both teams will continue staying at hotels in Miami, even though the matchup features the hometown Hurricanes against Indiana and its Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, a Columbus High School graduate.

Jack Seiler, chairman of the 2026 Miami Host Committee for the College Football Playoff National Championship, said the local angle only amplifies interest.

"I think we're going to hit all the tourism numbers we wanted to hit," Seiler said. "But I also think that there's a lot of local fans that will be very please with the team who by the way will be the away team in this game, probably the first time they've been an away team at Hard Rock Stadium."

In addition to Miami Beach and Miami Gardens events, the City of Miami will host at least six watch parties downtown. The official national championship watch party will be held inside Eleven Miami nightclub.