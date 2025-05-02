Warmer, wetter weekend in South Florida

The NEXT Weather team is tracking a warmer and wetter weekend ahead, so make sure to keep an umbrella handy.

Friday morning got off to a mild start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. A few spotty, light showers will lead to a warm afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Winds will gradually calm down over the next couple of days, so the high rip current risk at South Florida's beaches should end Friday evening. There are no marine alerts for boaters in the Atlantic waters or the Florida Keys.

The chance of rain rises over the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Isolated showers will be possible late Saturday morning through the afternoon in Broward and Miami-Dade. While most will stay dry at the start of the weekend, have an umbrella at hand to be on the safe side at outdoor events. Expect scattered storms and showers on Sunday afternoon and Monday.

As the chance of rain goes up, so will the humidity. Although afternoon highs will hover in the mid-80s, "feels like" temperatures will be closer to 90 degrees.