Warm, humid across South Florida Tuesday, slight cooldown expected later in week

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A warm and humid Tuesday is ahead with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers are possible but the chance of rain is low.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times as the kind tides return this week. There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Keys waters.

Wednesday will be windy at times as the breeze builds out of the northeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s with only isolated showers possible. Our first cold front of the week will move in leading to a slight cooldown with lower humidity late in the week.

We'll wake up to the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. Highs will only be in the low 80s late-week.

A second cold front moves in late Friday or Saturday to reinforce the cooler, drier air in place. This weekend lows will be cooler and drop to the mid to upper 60s. Highs will stay in the low 80s with mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is monitoring a tropical wave over the central Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center has increased the chance of this disturbance developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Sara as it moves generally westward late week. It now has an 80% chance of tropical cyclone development. This system is expected to meander in the Caribbean the rest of this week and into the weekend. There is a lot of uncertainty as to where it could go early to the middle of next week.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team will continue to watch this closely.

