Warm and breezy South Florida through Easter weekend

A warm, breezy and mainly dry weekend is ahead.

Friday got off to a mild start with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s, a few inland areas saw the upper 60s.

In the afternoon, highs will climb to the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. The breeze will build throughout the day out of the east at 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

The strong onshore wind creates a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters through the weekend due to hazardous marine conditions. A small craft caution is in effect for the Keys waters. The National Weather Service said that a small craft advisory will likely be issued later in the day.

Easter weekend will be nice

Over the weekend, mornings will be mild with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It will stay breezy, warm and mostly sunny in the afternoons with highs in the low 80s. A few stray showers will be possible on Saturday but the chance of rain is very low.

Sunrise takes place at 6:52 a.m. on Easter Sunday. It will be a mild start to the day with temperatures in low 70s. Highs will rise to the low to mid 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Mainly dry on Easter and through early next week.

We'll continue with our warm, dry weather pattern through early next week. By Wednesday and Thursday a few isolated showers will be possible.