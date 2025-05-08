Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm and steamy across South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Thursday 5/8/2025 7AM
South Florida Weather for Thursday 5/8/2025 7AM 00:21

Thursday morning got off to a more comfortable start with slightly cooler temperatures compared to Wednesday. Lows were in the upper 60s for some inland areas and mid 70s along the coast. 

Another warm, steamy afternoon is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. A stray shower will be possible.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.  There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters. 

next-wx-7-day.png
Here's what to expect in the coming days. NEXT Weather

Friday morning will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs soar to the upper 80s and "feels like" temperatures will rise to the low 90s. The chance of rain remains low but an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

This weekend spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday but it will not be a washout. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s.

Early next week the chance of rain rises due to a low pressure system in the Gulf set to bring plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and some storms are possible on Monday but the rain chance is highest on Tuesday.   

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.