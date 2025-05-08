Warm and steamy across South Florida

Thursday morning got off to a more comfortable start with slightly cooler temperatures compared to Wednesday. Lows were in the upper 60s for some inland areas and mid 70s along the coast.

Another warm, steamy afternoon is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. A stray shower will be possible.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Here's what to expect in the coming days. NEXT Weather

Friday morning will be mild with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs soar to the upper 80s and "feels like" temperatures will rise to the low 90s. The chance of rain remains low but an isolated shower can't be ruled out.

This weekend spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday but it will not be a washout. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and it will feel like the 90s.

Early next week the chance of rain rises due to a low pressure system in the Gulf set to bring plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and some storms are possible on Monday but the rain chance is highest on Tuesday.