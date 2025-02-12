Warm and breezy across South Florida with plenty of sun

MIAMI - South Florida is in for a warm and breezy Wednesday.

The day started off with temperatures mostly in the low 70s, except some inland areas saw the upper 60s, with some patchy fog. Afternoon highs will climb to the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Although the chance of rain is low, isolated showers will be possible on the breeze.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore winds increasing throughout the day. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to hazardous conditions.

While there are no no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic or Keys waters, there is a moderate chop on the bays and nearshore.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs near the mid 80s and we stay breezy. It will be mainly dry with the potential for stray showers.

It will be warm and steamy on Friday for Valentine's Day with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine. The chance of rain remains low but a few showers can't be ruled out. A lovely evening with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend will be breezy, warm and humid. Temperatures remain above average with lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 80s.

The cooler air finally arrives in time for the Presidents Day holiday with lows falling to the mid 60s and highs in the upper 70s.