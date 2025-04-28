Warm and breezy across South Florida, weak frontal boundary to bring rain this week

It was a mild start to Monday across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. The afternoon will be warm, dry and breezy with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade county. There are no alerts for boaters navigating over the Atlantic or the Florida Keys waters.

Chance of rain increases on Tuesday NEXT Weather

On Tuesday, scattered showers will develop due to a weak frontal boundary. It will not be as warm, with afternoon highs close to 80 degrees and the breeze will build through Wednesday.

The afternoon temperatures will heat up a bit late week with highs rising to the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

This weekend a few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.