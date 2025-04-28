Watch CBS News
Local News

Warm and breezy across South Florida, weak frontal boundary to bring rain this week

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

South Florida Weather for Monday 4/28/2025 7AM
South Florida Weather for Monday 4/28/2025 7AM 00:16

It was a mild start to Monday across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. The afternoon will be warm, dry and breezy with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade county. There are no alerts for boaters navigating over the Atlantic or the Florida Keys waters.

next-wx-7-day.png
Chance of rain increases on Tuesday NEXT Weather

On Tuesday, scattered showers will develop due to a weak frontal boundary. It will not be as warm, with afternoon highs close to 80 degrees and the breeze will build through Wednesday.

The afternoon temperatures will heat up a bit late week with highs rising to the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine.

This weekend a few showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with seasonably warm highs in the mid 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.