Video shows exact moment water slide ruptured on Royal Caribbean ship, one guest injured

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
John MacLauchlan,
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Sergio Candido

/ CBS Miami

Video shot by a passenger on Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas shows the exact moment an acrylic glass panel broke on a water slide while a guest was inside. 

The video shows a man heading down the slide when the glass shatters, sending shards to the deck as water gushes out of the gaping hole. 

In a statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed that an adult guest was injured when the acrylic glass broke off in the slide while the guest was inside.

"Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide," a spokesperson said.

It does not appear that anyone below the slide was hurt by the falling glass. 

The water slide remained closed for the rest of the sailing.

Deadly altercation involving crew members aboard Icon of the Seas

Just two weeks before the water slide incident, Icon of the Seas was the site of a deadly altercation involving two crew members, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

On July 24, a 35-year-old South African crew member allegedly stabbed a 28-year-old South African woman multiple times aboard the ship while it was off the coast of San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The man then fled and jumped overboard. He was later found dead by onboard medical staff.

The woman suffered stab wounds to her upper body and was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson described the incident as "a personal dispute" and said the woman was treated by the ship's medical team. The cruise line did not released the names of those involved. An autopsy was pending to determine the man's exact cause of death.

