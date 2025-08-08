Video shows water gushing from broken slide aboard Royal Caribbean cruise, injuring one guest

A cruise ship passenger captured dramatic video of chaos on board Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas after a panel on a water slide shattered mid-ride, sending water pouring into a public area.

The footage, recorded by Jim Muldoon on Thursday, shows startled passengers screaming in fear as water cascades from the slide above. Several people can be heard shouting, "Stop the slide. Stop the slide," as the incident unfolds.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean confirmed that an adult guest was injured when the acrylic glass broke off in the slide while the guest was inside.

"Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide," a spokesperson said. "The guest is being treated for his injuries. The water slide is closed for the remainder of the sailing pending an investigation."

The cruise is expected to return to Miami this Saturday.